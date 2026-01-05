REEZ.io Expands Cryptocurrency Payment Options with Addition of 50+ Crypto Assets

Central, Hatillo, Costa Rica, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REEZ.io, the next-generation crypto casino platform, today announced the integration of more than 50 cryptocurrencies into its payment infrastructure. This expansion significantly enhances transaction flexibility and accessibility for users, reinforcing the company’s position as an innovator in the digital gaming sector.

The supported assets now include widely adopted cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), USDC, Solana, XRP, TON and Dogecoin, alongside a diverse selection of altcoins and stablecoins. By offering one of the broadest ranges of crypto payment options in the industry, Reez.io aims to provide players with an inclusive and user-centric gaming experience.

"The addition of 50+ tokens is a strategic step forward in delivering seamless access to our platform for a global audience," said John R, Chief Marketing Officer of Reezbet. "Our objective is to create a secure, transparent, and efficient ecosystem where players can transact with confidence using the crypto assets of their choice."

The integration of these tokens forms part of Reezbet’s broader growth strategy, which includes:

- Enhanced Financial Flexibility: Multiple cryptocurrency options for deposits and withdrawals.

- Blockchain Transparency: Provably fair gaming mechanisms to ensure trust and accountability.

- Global Reach: Infrastructure designed to serve users across diverse jurisdictions.

By aligning with the rapid adoption of digital assets worldwide, Reezbet is positioned to capture growing demand for blockchain-powered entertainment platforms.

About Reezbet:

Reezbet is a crypto-only online casino leveraging blockchain technology to deliver a secure, transparent, and engaging gaming environment. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and user empowerment, the company is redefining the intersection of digital assets and online entertainment.





Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. Online gaming with cryptocurrencies involves risk, and participation may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Players must be of legal gambling age in their respective regions. Please play responsibly.