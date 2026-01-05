Steep Ramp in Scale-Up Expected to Push Data Center Ethernet Switch TAM Beyond $250 Billion, Forecasts Crehan Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest Data Center Switch Long-Range Forecast Report, Crehan Research predicts that a steep ramp of Ethernet switch deployments for scale-up in AI rack-systems, when added to the existing scale-out and scale-across Ethernet hypergrowth, will push total sales to surpass $250B over the next five years. Furthermore, Crehan predicts that the ramp in scale-up will have an even more profound impact on total market bandwidth, driving a 15-fold increase in the next five years (see accompanying chart).





“The bandwidth required for scale-up Ethernet in AI racks is about an order of magnitude greater than that required for scale-out, and this difference is likely to increase," said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. "We are projecting a 200-fold increase in scale-up Ethernet switching bandwidth alone.”

In line with the expected exponential growth in scale-up Ethernet switching, on top of rapidly expanding scale-out and scale across deployments, Crehan’s report projects a rapid ramp in 1.6T Ethernet switch ports, starting later this year. “Fueled by generative AI network build-outs, data center 800GbE switch ports have seen the fastest ramp in history, and our latest forecast projects an even faster ramp for the upcoming 1.6T generation," Crehan said.

