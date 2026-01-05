New York, NY , Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dylan Ander, a respected thought-leader in CRO and conversion rate optimization, has released a new book titled Billion Dollar Websites, offering a research-driven framework for optimizing websites at scale. Drawing from more than a decade of hands-on experience and real-world data across billions of user interactions, the book presents a direct challenge to conventional beliefs about UX and website performance.

Dylan Ander is one of the most data-informed voices in Ecommerce optimization, sharing proven strategies that have influenced over $5 billion in online revenue.



Dylan Ander/Billion Dollar Websites

Through Billion Dollar Websites, Dylan Ander outlines consumer psychology, and stepping back and even thinking about what a website is.

He shares data showing that copywriting and imagery outperform traditional UX changes in driving conversions. This position has sparked conversation across the CRO community, as many optimization frameworks prioritize usability and interface tweaks. Dylan’s findings are not theoretical.

These conclusions are based on his access to nearly 30 billion Ecommerce sessions through Heatmap.com, a web analytics platform he founded to analyze real user behavior at scale. The book reframes how marketers, founders, and growth teams should evaluate what actually moves conversion rates.

Dylan Ander is the founder and current CEO of Heatmap.com and previously founded and scaled SplitTesting.com, which grew into one of the largest CRO agencies before being acquired. During that time, his work influenced optimization strategies for some of the largest Eommerce brands such as True Classic, Claires, GEICO, and many others. His experience optimizing funnels, product pages, and checkout flows across multiple verticals shaped the methodology now documented in the book. Rather than relying on opinions or design trends, Dylan’s process centers on measurable outcomes tied directly to revenue growth.

In the Billion Dollar Websites book, Ander created the Billion Dollar Data Funnel, a repeatable system for identifying high-impact changes using behavioral data, visual engagement signals, and conversion-focused messaging. It explains how brands can isolate what visitors notice, what they read, and what prompts action. Readers gain insight into why certain images outperform others, how specific language patterns raise conversion rates, and where most websites lose revenue without realizing it.

A key theme throughout the book is that many websites overinvest in UX adjustments that produce minimal revenue lift while underestimating the financial impact of persuasive copy and visuals. Dylan Ander supports these claims with large-scale datasets drawn from Heatmap.com, where billions of interactions reveal consistent behavioral patterns across industries and regions. The result is a practical playbook grounded in observable data rather than design preference.

The launch of Billion Dollar Websites reinforces Dylan Ander’s role as a leading authority in CRO and offers a clear alternative to outdated optimization playbooks. His work continues to influence how brands approach growth, messaging, and visual hierarchy in competitive digital markets.



