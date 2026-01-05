YGS Content Licensing Named Exclusive Licensing Agency for Six Penske Media Corporation Brands

YORK, Pa., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YGS Content Licensing is proud to announce a new partnership with Penske Media Corporation (PMC), becoming the exclusive content licensing agency supporting licensing initiatives for six of PMC’s influential and award-winning media brands: Robb Report, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, StyleCaster, Flow Space, and SheKnows.

Starting January 1, YGS Content Licensing will support content licensing initiatives for these six brands, including logo and accolade usage, reprints, permissions, and select award-related product programs. By partnering with YGS, PMC is expanding its approach to content licensing by working with a proven, highly specialized resource focused on bringing trusted editorial recognition into the marketplace. This collaboration further solidifies YGS’s role as a leader in publisher-to-brand licensing and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-impact brand amplification programs.

“These are some of the most iconic and culturally resonant brands in media,” said Lori Fromm, Vice President, Content Licensing at YGS. “We are incredibly excited about this new partnership and deeply grateful to PMC for recognizing the value YGS can bring to Robb Report, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, StyleCaster, Flow Space and SheKnows. Their trust means a great deal, and we look forward to helping extend the reach and impact of these exceptional brands through strategic, thoughtful licensing programs.”

“This partnership supports our ongoing focus on building thoughtful licensing programs that extend the reach of our editorial brands,” said Marissa O'Hare, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Penske Media Corporation. “YGS brings deep expertise in publisher licensing and a strong understanding of how to translate trusted editorial recognition into meaningful brand opportunities.”

With this expanded portfolio, YGS Content Licensing will provide licensing support to brands seeking to leverage the authority and credibility of these six PMC media brands’ trusted editorial voices. Through strategic licensing programs, YGS will help brands integrate these recognitions across marketing, retail, digital, and product channels—driving consumer trust, elevating brand storytelling, and maximizing the impact of third-party validation.

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 350 million. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and live events, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe, IndieWire, Artforum, Gold Derby and Luminate, the premier data and analytics company. PMC’s journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. In addition, PMC owns several of the most iconic and vital cultural events such as The Golden Globes, Country Music Awards (ACMs), Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, SXSW, American Music Awards (AMAs), and Latin Music Week. Penske Media is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.PMC.com.

About YGS Content Licensing

YGS Content Licensing, a division of The YGS Group, is a full-service licensing partner helping publishers unlock new revenue streams and helping brands elevate their marketing with trusted editorial validation. YGS specializes in logo licensing, accolades, reprints, content permissions, awards, and custom brand amplification solutions. Learn more at www.ygscontentlicensing.com.

About The YGS™ GROUP

The YGS Group is a family of specialized companies delivering integrated, custom solutions across associations, brands, and publishers. Its divisions include Association Solutions; Content Licensing; Print Solutions; Caskey; GAVIN™; and Gregory Scott—each offering deep expertise in communications, marketing, branding, licensing, print, wide-format graphics, and technology. From comprehensive association support and award-winning content licensing programs to full-service print production, creative services, and brand-compliant SaaS storefronts, YGS helps clients achieve meaningful results through innovative, end-to-end solutions. Learn more at www.TheYGSGroup.com.

