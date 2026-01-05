X-Origin AIPI Lite’s CES Debut: Handheld Chatbot for $22

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Origin AI is proud to exhibit its new, super-affordable handheld AI chatbot device, the AIPI Lite, at CES in Las Vegas. The $22 post-it sized LLM interface will make its appearance at the Unveiled exhibition (Table number: 632) on January 4 in Mandalay Bay from 4-7 PM, and can also be seen on the CES showfloor in the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, booth 55742.

AIPI Lite

The $22 AIPI Lite offers a new UX for the rising popularity of large language model interfaces. Rather than relying on apps or multipurpose devices with complex interfaces to use chatbots, the AIPI Lite distills the AI interaction experience down to a one-button interface: Talk to it, and it talks back.





It’s incredibly portable at just 55.5x47.5x7.8mm — smaller than some USB chargers, and thinner than many phones. Its powerful software offers the flexibility and customization to work with multiple LLM back-end systems, including ChatGPT and Gemini. You can also customize your AIPI Lite to use several different purpose-driven bots, from categories such as beauty/skincare advice, pet/animal content, fitness/sports assistance, and daily motivation, among others, or further customize your bot with a custom backstory, personality in a preferred voice, or the dialogue style to match your needs. Paired with their affordability, they can be easily left in locations for purpose-driven use cases. Leave one in the kitchen for cooking help, put one in the closet for fashion combination advice, or toss one on the coffee table for content recommendations.

With high-performance models and a low-latency interface, talking to it is as natural an experience as any other large language model, all with the simplicity of a button-driven interface. No pulling out your phone, unlocking it, or switching apps, just a single tap to talk, with natural language processing guiding your experience.

The AIPI Lite also offers subscription-based features that leverage more advanced AI models, including a bot marketplace and character library, long-term contextual memory, and voice cloning capabilities, all powered by the latest, most cutting-edge LLM systems.

From learning to entertainment to creativity, the $22 AIPI Lite democratizes chatbot access in a dedicated, super-portable, and super-affordable package that turns your questions into AI-powered answers with a single tap.

Yonbo X1 - Educational AI Companion

Yonbo AI education companion is designed to elevate play experiences into skill development opportunities for the "AI-native generation". Through offering an interactive and fun storytelling experience based on kids’ favorite stories, Yonbo X1 helps to turn screen time into story time.





Its customizable personalities can transform into your children’s most beloved characters, while strict parental controls and oversight tools help to provide a safe experience. A 60ms response latency, directional sound system, and 12-degree freedom of movement provide for a robustly interactive experience, with tutoring features built right in.

Yonbo X1, launched in Q4 2025, has quickly become a popular AI companion for parents seeking fun, screen-free educational experiences for their children. Building on this momentum, Yonbo is taking the next step in 2026 toward its goal of becoming a leading STEAM educational robot by introducing two major new capabilities.

The first is a new lineup of expert-designed educational apps that go beyond play. Developed in collaboration with education specialists, these apps are designed to help nurture creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration.

The second is the launch of the Prompt Development Platform, which empowers children to experiment with prompt engineering and create their own robot behaviors. The platform also gives parents greater visibility and control, allowing them to set family-specific instructions and guidance.

Pricing and Availability

AIPI Lite is priced from $22 and is available for purchase at its official website, and the Amazon store.

Yonbo X1 is priced from $799 and is available for purchase at its official website and the Amazon store.

About X-Origin

X-Origin is on a mission to make AI accessible for everyday life. Guided by the belief that AI should be intuitive and inclusive, not complex or expensive, X-Origin develops consumer-friendly AI products that simplify how people interact with intelligent technology. With innovations like AIPI Lite, a battery-powered, pocket-sized AI companion, X-Origin aims to remove friction from AI adoption and help bring intelligent, human-centric experiences to a wider audience. For more information, visit xorigin.ai.

