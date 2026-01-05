Baseball Star George Springer and LG Home Comfort Launch New Giveback Program to Help Ontario Families Stay Safe and Comfortable at Home

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseball star and community advocate George Springer, in partnership with LG Home Comfort, has launched the George Springer Giveback Program , a new initiative designed to support Ontario families struggling to keep their homes at safe and comfortable temperatures.

According to Statistics Canada, 14% of households were forced to live in unsafe or uncomfortable temperatures for at least one month a year because they could not afford adequate heating or cooling. The problem was twice as common for low-income households (18%) compared to high-income households (10%)1. Ontario alone has one of the highest rates of energy poverty among Canadian provinces, with 9.0% of households classified as energy poor (spending 10%+ of income on energy costs)2.

The new program aims to address this growing issue by providing 24 families with a total of $150,000 in heating and cooling support, including equipment and installation.

“Everyone deserves a comfortable and safe home,” said George Springer. “For too many families, that simply isn’t the reality. This program is about stepping in when people need it most and helping take one major worry off their plate.”

Through the George Springer Giveback Program, families will be selected based on demonstrated need and will receive free heating and cooling solutions, including equipment and installation, fully covered by the program.

“At LG Home Comfort, we see firsthand how critical reliable heating and cooling is to a family’s health and safety,” said Aman Gill, CEO, LG Home Comfort. “Partnering with George allows us to make a real, tangible difference for families who might otherwise go without.”

The program is now open for nominations. Ontarians are encouraged to nominate themselves or a family in need by visiting LGHomeComfort.ca/Giveback .

“This is about neighbours helping neighbours,” said Gill. “If you know someone who is struggling to stay safe and comfortable at home, we want to hear from you.”

Selected families will be announced later this year, with installations taking place shortly thereafter.

About the George Springer Giveback Program

The George Springer Giveback Program was created to support Ontario households facing unsafe home temperatures due to financial hardship or failing equipment. In partnership with LG Home Comfort, the program provides free heating and cooling solutions to families in need.

About LG Home Comfort

LG Home Comfort provides heating, cooling, and water solutions designed to help Ontario homeowners stay comfortable year-round. Founded by the Gill family, their name “LG Home Comfort” is an ode to their children—the “Little Gills”—and their commitment to bringing the feeling of comfort to your home. For more details, and to request a quote, visit: lghomecomfort.ca .

Media Contact:

The Spox Agency, madi@thespox.com

The Influence Agency, mlandry@theinfluenceagency.com





1 StatCan, Canadian Social Survey, 2023

2 The Fraser Institute, Energy Costs and Canadian Households: How Much Are We Spending, 2025