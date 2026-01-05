Centenary Anniversary: The Royal Canadian Legion turns 100!

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is excited to kick off its 100th anniversary by offering free membership to all new members who join in 2026. They will become part of the great legacy of an organization whose chief mission revolves around serving Veterans and their families.

“We are so proud of this organization and its members and thrilled at the prospect of welcoming new members from all parts of Canada to our ranks during our centenary year, many of whom we hope will be with us for a long time to come,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “Among them, will be great volunteers, fresh ideas, and all of them will truly strengthen our dedicated and growing membership of over 270,000 people.”

Born in the wake of the First World War with an initial focus on advocacy, the Legion is still going strong a hundred years after its incorporation in 1926. Still an advocate for Veterans and their families, still the guardian of Remembrance, and still an impressive community force – with over 1,350 branches throughout the country. Queen Elizabeth II granted the Legion the word “Royal” in 1960, and Canada’s Governor General remains the viceregal patron of The Royal Canadian Legion to this day.

Over the decades, the Legion has been a beacon of assistance through two World Wars, significant military conflicts, peacekeeping missions, and social upheavals such as the latest global pandemic. Literally millions of people have been touched by the work of the Legion and its branches, through good times and bad. Members and volunteers have been instrumental to its great success.

Throughout the year, the Legion will hold special events at the national, provincial, and local levels, and will announce new projects that will mark its entry into the next century. The Legion’s official anniversary on July 17, 2026, will also be highlighted with events in Ottawa and across the country.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca/ 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

Linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcd2095a-0f63-456c-96e0-270ab6b98580