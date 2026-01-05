SOCIETE BIC HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Clichy, France – January 5, 2026
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Société BIC and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:
- 19,096 shares
- €2,182,521.03
It is reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:
- 13,169 shares
- €2,390,514.77
From July 1st to December 31st, 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:
- 1,897 purchases
- 1,844 sales
During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:
- 245,480 shares for €12,502,613.95 purchases
- 255,718 shares for €13,064,748.87 sales
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
***
