SOCIETE BIC HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Clichy, France – January 5, 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Société BIC and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:

19,096 shares

€2,182,521.03

It is reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:

13,169 shares

€2,390,514.77

From July 1st to December 31st, 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:

1,897 purchases

1,844 sales

During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:

245,480 shares for €12,502,613.95 purchases

255,718 shares for €13,064,748.87 sales

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

***

