Fifty1 Labs, Inc. Clarifies Status Regarding Previously Announced Collaboration with LUNR Aerospace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY ) today issues the following clarification regarding its press release dated August 26, 2025, which referenced a potential collaboration with LUNR Aerospace. It is the intent of this press release to clarify and confirm that no formal partnership or collaboration has ever been formed between Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (or its subsidiary Fifty1 AI Labs) and LUNR Aerospace and there is no current intent to do so. Mr. Arora had seen Fifty1 Labs through a period of transition until a new CEO was identified. Dr Joel Gagnier, the current CEO, expresses his gratitude to Mr. Arora who resigned as CEO of Fifty1 Labs on December 1, 2025. Following his resignation, there is no common ownership, management, or directors between the two entities. Fifty1 Labs, Inc. has divested from Fifty1AI Labs Inc as of December 3, 2025. There is no overlap in work, leadership, funding, or affiliation between Fifty1 Labs or its subsidiary and LUNR Aerospace.

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a former subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY ), is redefining drug discovery by using AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

About LUNR Aerospace

LUNR Aerospace Corporation, commonly known as LUNR, is a Canadian space technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information on LUNR, visit https://lunrcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the potential impact, development, and timeline of AI-powered drug repurposing for antiviral therapies, the launch of exploratory AI-driven projects for pandemic readiness, and the ability of Fifty1 AI Labs' platform to transform antiviral treatment strategies and global health security, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause the company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the success and timing of partnerships and projects, the efficacy and safety of repurposed treatments, regulatory approvals, and the company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, please refer to Fifty1 Labs, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

ir@fifty1labs.com | (877) 505-5006

www.fifty1AIlabs.com

InvestorWire Service Contact: