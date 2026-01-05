El Pollo Loco® Launches Protein-Packed Double Pollo Salads: Twice the Chicken, All the Flavor

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire–grilled chicken restaurant chain, is here to prove that eating better doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor. Introducing Double Pollo Salads: packed with bold flavors, premium ingredients, and double the fire-grilled chicken.

“At El Pollo Loco, we’re always looking for fresh ways to deliver craveable and affordable meal options, without compromising premium ingredients or customer experience,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “With three delicious flavor options these Double Pollo Salads, packed with more than 50 grams of protein*, are sure to be a crowd pleaser.”

What are the three delicious flavors? Mexican Caesar, Street Corn and Bacon Ranch – with each salad featuring super greens and crisp lettuce topped with two scoops of El Pollo Loco’s signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, alongside unique blends of delicious, premium ingredients.

Mexican Caesar Salad – A double-portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, chili lime seasoning and freshly-prepared salsa fresca on a bed of super greens and crisp lettuce. Pour on El Pollo Loco’s new Mexican Caesar dressing and dig in!

– A double-portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, chili lime seasoning and freshly-prepared salsa fresca on a bed of super greens and crisp lettuce. Pour on El Pollo Loco’s new Mexican Caesar dressing and dig in! Street Corn Salad – A double-portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, chili lime seasoning, corn and diced red peppers and freshly-prepared salsa fresca on a bed of super greens and crisp lettuce, served with El Pollo Loco’s creamy cilantro dressing.

– A double-portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, chili lime seasoning, corn and diced red peppers and freshly-prepared salsa fresca on a bed of super greens and crisp lettuce, served with El Pollo Loco’s creamy cilantro dressing. Bacon Ranch Salad – Available for a limited time only, a double-portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, bacon, chili lime seasoning, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca on a bed of super greens and crisp lettuce, served with a new House Ranch dressing.





The Double Pollo Salads are available now, so order yours today !

*Street Corn and Mexican Caesar Double Pollo Salads each contain 52 grams of protein. Bacon Ranch Double Pollo Salad contains 61 grams of protein. All calculations are without dressing.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

CONTACT:

El Pollo Loco

media@elpolloloco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/059d2d32-d884-4d0b-986c-b67612042df5