Angiuli & Gentile, LLP Announces Official Launch of Newly Redesigned Website

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the firm enters the new year with renewed focus and momentum, Angiuli & Gentile, LLP is proud to announce the official re-launch of its redesigned website, aglawnyc.com . The refreshed site reflects both the firm’s forward-looking approach and its longstanding commitment to serving the Staten Island community with accessible, client-centered legal representation.

The new website offers a modernized, intuitive experience for individuals and businesses seeking guidance across the firm’s core practice areas, including family law and divorce, mediation law, personal injury, elder law, estate planning and probate, business law, real estate, and child custody. Designed with clarity and ease of use in mind, the site allows visitors to quickly find relevant information, learn more about the attorneys, and connect directly with the firm at a time when many are setting goals and addressing important legal matters for the year ahead.

“Our goal with the new site is to make it even easier for current and prospective clients to find the information they need and to feel confident in choosing Angiuli & Gentile as their legal partner,” said Gary C. Angiuli , managing partner and founder. “We’ve organized our content to be clear, informative, and supportive of those facing important legal decisions.”

The re-launch underscores Angiuli & Gentile’s continued investment in improving the client experience both inside and outside the courtroom. The site is fully optimized for mobile and desktop use and highlights the firm’s depth of experience, practical legal insight, and commitment to personalized service. It also serves as a hub for ongoing updates, educational content, and firm news throughout the year.

Based on Staten Island, Angiuli & Gentile, LLP has built a reputation over decades of practice for trusted advocacy, professional integrity, and hands-on representation. The updated website reflects that foundation while signaling a fresh start and continued growth as the firm looks ahead to the year to come.

About Angiuli & Gentile, LLP

Angiuli & Gentile, LLP is a trusted Staten Island law firm with more than three decades of experience helping clients navigate divorce, family law, personal injury, elder law, real estate, and business matters. Known for clear guidance and steady advocacy, the firm blends practical insight with personal attention, giving every client a strategic plan and a team that genuinely listens.