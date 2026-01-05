Military Creator Con Expands Into a National Gathering for Military-Connected Creators

Arlington, Tx, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the military community, creativity is no longer just an outlet. It has become a way to reconnect with identity, build opportunity, and create real impact.

CREATE WITH PURPOSE: THE MOVEMENT ELEVATING MILITARY-CONNECTED CREATORS

Military spouses, service members, veterans, retirees, and supporters are turning lived experience into podcasts, films, books, digital media, art, technology, and entrepreneurial work that reaches far beyond military life. Military Creator Con (MCC) exists to support and amplify this growing movement.

What began as a one-day breakout experience at a national conference revealed something unexpected. Military-connected creators shared stories they had never shared before. Spouses realized they were not alone in their creative pursuits. Veterans rediscovered their voices. A genuine community formed in real time.

The message was clear. Military Creator Con needed to stand on its own.

Today, Military Creator Con is a multi-day national conference created specifically for military-connected creatives across podcasting, filmmaking, writing, digital media, entrepreneurship, art, design, and emerging technologies. The 2026 focus, Create With Purpose, reflects the heart of the experience. It centers on expression, identity, impact, and community.

Featured Keynote Speaker Christopher Lochhead

15× #1 Best-Selling Co-Author • Podcaster • Category Design Pioneer

Military Creator Con 2026 features a keynote address and fireside chat with Christopher Lochhead, sponsored by MCC. Lochhead is widely recognized for his work helping founders, CEOs, creators, and ambitious professionals design markets and careers of the future.

As co-author of Play Bigger and Category Pirates, Lochhead is known for making strategic thinking practical and accessible. His work helps creators move beyond competition and build something truly distinct, particularly in an AI-driven economy.

At Military Creator Con, the keynote and fireside conversation are part of a broader experience designed to support military-connected creators at every stage. The conference brings together education, mentorship, and real conversation to help attendees move from ideas to meaningful action.

“Category design is about avoiding the comparison game,” said Christopher Lochhead. “It’s not about being the best. It’s about being the only.”

Throughout the event, attendees gain:

Practical frameworks for positioning creative work with clarity and intention

Insight into translating storytelling into strategy and opportunity

Live conversations, workshops, and Q&A sessions that invite participation rather than performance

Together, these elements reflect MCC’s focus on helping military-connected creators build work that stands apart and stays true to their values.

Where Creative Force Meets Military Community

Military Creator Con brings military-connected creatives together at a pivotal moment, when ideas are ready to become something more.

This is where lived experience meets forward momentum. It is also where creators come to take their next meaningful step.

Here is how MCC supports that next leap.

Genuine Community

Connect with creatives, entrepreneurs, inventors, and storytellers who understand military life and share your values and vision.

Collaborative Learning

Take part in hands-on workshops, panels, and real conversations that support both personal growth and professional development.

Strategic Partnerships

Build relationships with mentors, brands, and organizations that are aligned with your work and invested in amplifying military-connected voices.

For Everyone

Service members, veterans, spouses, retirees, and military supporters are all welcome. This is a creative space built to honor different paths and experiences.

“Military Creator Con is more than a conference,” said Marah Lago, CEO of Military Creator Con. “It is a movement. We help military-connected creators trust their voice and turn creativity into impact on their own terms.”

Throughout the event, Marah Lago and James Van Prooyen will share how MCC supports creators through education, mentorship, community, and access to opportunity. Attendees leave with clarity, practical tools, and meaningful connections. They also leave with a deeper understanding of why military-connected creators are shaping modern storytelling in powerful ways.

Military Creator Con 2026 takes place April 16–18, 2026.

Promotional Offer

A limited-time registration discount is available.

$25 off all passes, excluding Virtual Access.

The offer is auto-applied at checkout and ends February 14, 2026.

Military Creator Con is where ideas turn into impact and where military-connected voices come to create with purpose.

Learn more and register at www.militarycreatorcon.com.

About Military Creator Con

Military Creator Con (MCC) is a national, multi-day conference created for military-connected creators, including service members, veterans, spouses, retirees, and supporters. MCC convenes creatives working across podcasting, filmmaking, writing, digital media, entrepreneurship, art, and design. Founded in 2020 from a breakout experience at a national conference, MCC has grown into a stand-alone event focused on education, mentorship, and meaningful connection. Through curated learning and community, Military Creator Con helps military-connected creators translate lived experience into creative work with purpose and lasting impact.

