New Resource: Facilities in Toronto, Canada Can Cut HVAC Costs and Reduce Air Filter Waste with Camfil's Waste Diversion and Recycling Program

CONCORD, ON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada has published a new educational resource explaining how Toronto-area facilities managers and building owners can reduce air filter waste while lowering HVAC system operating costs.



Camfil Canada Air Filters - Serving Toronto, Ontario, the Golden Horseshoe and Beyond (by Phillip Ilijevski)

The resource, titled How to Reduce Air Filter Waste and Cut HVAC System-Related Costs, covers practical strategies, including:

Switching from multi-stage to single-stage air filtration to cut waste and boost energy savings

Data-driven filter optimization through the Camdivert program

Extending filter life through pressure drop monitoring and optimal changeout scheduling

Waste diversion documentation for LEED certification and sustainability goals

A Toronto-based global data centre recently participated in Camfil's Camfilcairing program, diverting 720 pounds (327 kg) of waste from landfills by separating plastic frames, cardboard, and pallets for recycling.

"By optimizing pressure drop, airflow, and maintenance schedules using real-world performance data, facilities can achieve cost savings and waste reduction while maintaining excellent indoor air quality," said Phillip Ilijevski, an air filtration specialist at Camfil Canada.

Toronto facilities managers seeking to reduce operational costs and meet sustainability targets can contact Camfil's air filtration experts through the company's website.

Contact Camfil Canada to determine the best strategies for saving money on HVAC costs and reducing waste, or read the full resource here: https://cleanair.camfil.ca/how-to-reduce-air-filter-waste-and-cut-hvac-system-related-costs/

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

For more than 60 years, Camfil has helped people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, they provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that enhance worker and equipment productivity, reduce energy consumption, and benefit human health and the environment. Camfil Canada is headquartered at 2700 Steeles Avenue West, Concord, Ontario.

Media Contact: Phillip Ilijevski, Camfil Canada Inc. Phone: 866-516-3038