NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Announces Launch of Candy Crew Community and CAND Token to Power Its Blockchain-Enabled Affiliate Rewards Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) (“NxGen” or the “Company”), a consumer products and brand development company, today announced the next phase of its previously disclosed digital commerce and blockchain rewards initiative with the launch of the Candy Crew community and the introduction of the CAND digital rewards token on the BNB Smart Chain.

This milestone represents the operational activation of NxGen’s blockchain-enabled affiliate ecosystem, designed to support automated digital rewards, community participation, and performance-based incentives tied to the Company’s expanding consumer product and e-commerce strategy.

Candy Crew Community and Affiliate Activation

The Candy Crew community serves as the foundational onboarding layer for NxGen’s affiliate and digital rewards program. Through this community, participants can engage in simple promotional and engagement activities, access early product campaigns, and earn digital rewards tied to verified participation.

With the formation of Candy Crew, NxGen has formally begun onboarding early affiliates and community members ahead of the broader public rollout of its automated affiliate commerce platform.

Introduction of the CAND Digital Rewards Token

As part of this phase, NxGen has launched CAND, a blockchain-based utility rewards token deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. CAND is designed to function exclusively as a digital incentive mechanism within NxGen’s affiliate and community ecosystem.

Planned utility for CAND includes:

Rewarding affiliates for completed tasks and verified participation



Supporting automated incentive distribution through smart contracts



Enabling tiered access to future affiliate benefits, campaigns, and digital collectibles

CAND is not marketed as an investment product and is intended solely for utility, engagement, and rewards within the Company’s digital commerce environment.

Token contract information is publicly viewable at:

https://bscscan.com/token/0xCe68994BEbfa378eE62A9a3194cf48C80095798d

Early Participation and Airdrop Program

To support early adoption and community growth, NxGen has launched an initial CAND airdrop campaign, allowing participants to earn early rewards by completing simple onboarding and engagement tasks.

Interested individuals can participate in the airdrop and learn more about the Candy Crew community at:

https://gleam.io/ZQW1z/cand-crew-crypto-airdrop-giveaway

Social and Community Channels

NxGen has also activated official Candy Crew and CAND community channels to support communication, onboarding, and affiliate engagement:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/candtoken



Telegram: https://t.me/candtoken



Discord: Community access links available through the airdrop onboarding flow



A draft version of the Candy Crew website is currently live and undergoing active enhancement at: https://candycrew.mobirisesite.com/

Strategic Alignment with NxGen’s Digital Commerce Vision

The launch of Candy Crew and CAND marks a critical step in NxGen’s broader strategy to build automated, performance-based digital commerce systems that reduce reliance on traditional advertising while expanding direct-to-consumer reach and affiliate-driven distribution.

“This phase transitions our digital rewards strategy from concept into live operation,” said a spokesperson for NxGen Brands, Inc. “By activating community onboarding, blockchain-based rewards, and affiliate participation, we are laying the groundwork for a scalable ecosystem that supports both NxGen brands and future partner products.”

The Company expects additional phases to introduce expanded affiliate functionality, integrated e-commerce campaigns, and further automation across rewards distribution and community engagement.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) is a brand development and marketing company focused on consumer products, intellectual property, and innovative distribution strategies. The Company seeks to leverage technology, automation, and strategic partnerships to enhance brand reach, efficiency, and long-term shareholder value.

