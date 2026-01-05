Casoro Aviator Investors: Casoro Group Reinforces Long-Term Multifamily Investment Strategy in San Antonio's High-Growth Market

Austin, TX , Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group, a Texas-based multifamily investment and operating firm, today provided an update on its long-term investment thesis for the San Antonio metropolitan area, including its position in Casoro Aviator Investors, LP, the entity holding Aviator at Brooks, a workforce-oriented multifamily property in one of the nation's fastest-growing housing markets.

The update comes as San Antonio's multifamily sector enters a favorable phase for disciplined, operations-focused investors. Following a post-pandemic supply surge, new construction activity has dropped sharply, demand is outpacing new deliveries, and occupancy rates are stabilizing above 93% across the metro.

"San Antonio has consistently demonstrated the characteristics we look for in long-term multifamily investments," said Monte Lee-Wen, Founder and CEO of Casoro Group. "Assets like Aviator reflect our focus on durable housing demand, prudent basis, and operational execution rather than short-term market timing."



Casoro Group

Casoro Aviator Investors, LP: Investment Overview

Casoro Aviator Investors, LP holds Aviator at Brooks, a multifamily community located within the San Antonio MSA. The property exemplifies Casoro Group's strategy of acquiring workforce-oriented housing in economically diverse submarkets with durable demand drivers.

Rather than relying on aggressive rent growth assumptions or speculative market timing, Casoro's approach to assets like Aviator prioritizes operational efficiency, resident retention, and downside protection across market cycles. This conservative underwriting philosophy positions the investment to perform through volatility while capturing long-term appreciation as fundamentals recover.

"Our approach is built around fundamentals," a Casoro spokesperson stated. "We believe well-located, well-managed multifamily housing remains essential infrastructure, and that conviction guides how we evaluate opportunities like Aviator."

San Antonio Multifamily Market Conditions Support Long-Term Investors

The San Antonio MSA is home to approximately 2.77 million residents and benefits from a diversified economic base that includes cybersecurity, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and defense. Major employers such as USAA, H-E-B, Valero, Toyota, Boeing, and Microsoft continue to expand their presence in the region, supporting sustained housing demand and job creation.

Key San Antonio Market Indicators:

• Real GDP grew from $93 billion to $150 billion between 2010 and 2023, representing a 3.74% compound annual growth rate

• 2025 multifamily demand estimated at approximately 9,000 units, exceeding new supply by roughly 1,000 units

• Unit starts fell from a peak of 13,000 units in 2022 to just 649 units in 2025

• Units under construction declined from 19,000 to approximately 6,000 over the same period

• Occupancy recovery expected to stabilize above 93% over the long term

From 2026 through 2030, demand and supply are projected to remain closely aligned, averaging roughly 4,000 units of demand versus 3,500 units of supply annually. This equilibrium favors operators focused on stabilized cash flow rather than rent speculation.

Construction Slowdown Creates Favorable Operating Environment

The sharp decline in multifamily construction activity has reduced forward supply pressure and improved long-term operating visibility for existing properties like Aviator. Recent apartment deliveries should be viewed as a healthy recalibration following years of underbuilding, expanding housing choice and elevating overall asset quality across the metro.

This supply discipline, combined with San Antonio's structural affordability advantage relative to other major Texas and Sunbelt markets, creates conditions where workforce and middle-income housing remains undersupplied relative to demand.

Transaction Data Signals Balanced Entry Environment

Recent transaction data suggests that pricing in the San Antonio multifamily market has adjusted from 2023 highs, creating a more balanced environment for long-term investors. Multifamily pricing peaked at approximately $166,000 per unit before adjusting downward to around $156,000 per unit.

In Bexar County specifically, per-unit pricing has shown relative stability compared to surrounding counties, with prices rising modestly from $135,000 per unit in 2024 to $149,000 per unit in 2025. This pricing environment reflects the relative strength of well-located assets and underscores the importance of location and asset quality in underwriting.

For investors, this environment presents a more balanced entry point where underwriting discipline, not momentum, drives returns.

Casoro's Disciplined Investment Approach

Casoro Group's multifamily investment philosophy centers on identifying submarkets with durable employment drivers, targeting workforce and attainable housing segments, generating operational upside through disciplined management, and maintaining downside protection across market cycles.

This strategy aligns with Casoro's belief that long-term value creation in multifamily comes from operational excellence and market selection, not short-term market timing. Properties that are well located, thoughtfully designed, and professionally managed continue to perform through economic fluctuations.

San Antonio rewards disciplined, long-term multifamily ownership. The metro's consistent population growth provides a rare degree of demand visibility, while its diversified employment base stabilizes rent collections and limits downside risk during economic slowdowns.

San Antonio's Growth Trajectory Supports Long-Term Housing Demand

Beyond multifamily fundamentals, San Antonio's broader development activity signals continued investment in the metro's infrastructure and livability. Major projects underway include The Merc, a $350 million mixed-use lifestyle district adjacent to the University of Texas at San Antonio campus featuring over 200,000 square feet of retail and dining space.

Downtown revitalization efforts include the conversion of the historic Tower Life Building into Tower Life Residences, featuring over 240 apartments. Large infrastructure investments from highway expansions to the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System's evolution toward a 103-mile interconnected trail network continue to enhance connectivity and quality of life.

These developments reinforce San Antonio's position as a destination city with strategic mixed-use investments and community-centric projects supporting long-term housing demand.

