First Lawsuit Filed Following December 23rd Fatal Gas Explosion and Fire at Bucks County's Bristol Health and Rehab Center

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four survivors – a critically injured resident, two healthcare aides, and an IT contractor - of the December 23rd fatal gas explosion and fire at Bucks County’s Bristol Health and Rehab Center (the former Silver Lake Nursing Home), today filed what is believed to be the first lawsuit alleging the catastrophe was caused by overwhelming negligence of several defendants including the present and former facility owner-operators, and PECO, its natural-gas supplier. The multi-count complaint was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Pennsylvania State Court, by the law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky .





The Firm represents survivors-plaintiffs Barbara Sall, the former resident, who is a paraplegic and whose indispensable motorized wheelchair was incinerated in the explosion, facility aides Stacy Ballard and Davidetta Blay, and independent telecom contractor James Broderick; they were all onsite when the explosion occurred and have asked the legal team to hold all those responsible accountable for the horrific incident that resulted in two deaths – a staff nurse and a resident - and scores of other life-altering injuries. Each continues to receive medical treatment for their physical and emotional injuries.

Robert J. Mongeluzzi, the Firm’s President and lead trial attorney in the litigation, said after the filing, “Our pre-suit investigation left no doubt that the defendants were responsible for this foreseeable and preventable tragedy just before Christmas. We will prove that there were failures in staffing, training and supervision, that basic facility life-safety training protocols were blatantly ignored or compromised, that the site was not immediately evacuated after several reports of noxious onsite gas-leak odors long before the explosion, and that innocent lives – of residents, workers, and visitors including contractors - were callously put at risk. As we have done over decades in similar incidents , we will work closely with investigators at every level, including those with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) , to ensure complete transparency and that justice is served.”

Mr. Mongeluzzi’s co-counsel includes Firm attorneys Larry Bendesky, Andrew R. Duffy, E. Douglas DiSandro, Jr., and Aidan Carickhoff. They expressed condolences to all those impacted by the tragedy and gratitude to all first responders whose valiant efforts saved lives.

The Complaint, seeking unspecified damages to be determined by a jury at trial, asserts that “despite the strong odor of gas and likelihood of a gas leak – and thus potential explosion – the defendants failed to evacuate the building”, and that, “suddenly and without warning, the natural gas leak caused a massive explosion, leveling much of the building, catastrophically injuring plaintiffs.” It added, “This explosion, and the loss of life and horrific injuries that accompanied it, were the tragic results of defendants’ failure to timely respond to the gas leak, appropriately treat the leak, and evacuate the building in response to the leak.”

As a natural gas distributor, PECO has the highest duty of care because natural gas is extremely dangerous, requiring PECO to exercise vigilance, diligent inspections and prompt repairs of its gas system to prevent explosions, fires, deaths and injuries. PECO utterly failed to adequately identify the source of its leak, failed to repair it, and failed to initiate an evacuation that would have saved lives and averted casualties. Attorney Duffy noted, "In Pennsylvania, natural gas explosions have taken far too many lives and caused too many injuries. This has happened before with PECO due to its failure to timely diagnose and repair gas leaking from its system. While our utility bills have gone up, PECO's commitment to service and safety has gone down- and it's the general public that has paid the price.”

Citing the litany of safety failures (the home had been cited for several safety violations by State inspectors as recently as October 2025 ) by the collective facility defendants – present and former owner-operators, the Complaint states, “The Bristol Health Defendants were responsible for ensuring that the nursing home was equipped with all necessary safety devices to allow the Bristol Health defendants to evacuate the nursing home in the event of an emergency, including a potential natural gas leak. They had actual and/or constructive notice of a potential gas leak prior to the explosion and yet they directed nursing home workers – including the plaintiffs - to continue working despite the grave threat to their lives then and there existing and despite knowing that doing so would subject workers to an unreasonable and unacceptable risk of severe injury and/or death.”

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky has been at the forefront of gas explosion litigation in Pennsylvania and throughout the United States. The Firm is lead counsel in the pending 2023 fatal R. M. Palmer Chocolate Factory, West Reading, natural gas explosion case that caused seven deaths and multiple injuries, is lead counsel in the pending 2022 Pottstown natural gas explosion that killed five family members, and was co-lead counsel in the 2014 fatal (two dead, three catastrophically burned) Philadelphia food truck propane-tank explosion case that ultimately resolved pre-trial for $160 million. In the just-filed litigation, the Firm has already retained leading experts in the United States on gas explosion cause and origin, and gas pipeline safety issues.

