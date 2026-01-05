Dairy Council of California Highlight Milk Safety and Quality Standards for National Milk Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Milk Day on January 11, Dairy Council of California is highlighting the established standards and regulatory safeguards that support milk safety across California. National Milk Day commemorates the first home deliveries of milk in sterilized glass bottles—a milestone that marked a major advancement in food safety and helped make milk a more accessible, reliable source of nourishment for families.

Milk is one of the most carefully regulated foods in the United States. In California, its safety and quality are maintained through a comprehensive system that includes accredited laboratory testing, licensing and inspections, and ongoing regulatory oversight designed to protect public health across the dairy supply chain.

Milk testing in California is conducted by the UC Davis California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory, a federally approved and highly accredited facility. Oversight is provided by CDFA’s Milk and Dairy Food Safety Branch, which employs FDA-certified dairy food safety specialists and works closely with county, state and federal partners to uphold strict quality and safety standards. Together, these safeguards help ensure milk remains a safe, trusted food for families and communities.

Milk safety in California reflects a layered, farm-to-glass approach. On farms, dairy producers follow established animal health, sanitation, and biosecurity practices to help ensure milk is wholesome at the source. Milk is carefully monitored during transport and again at processing facilities, where additional quality and safety checks are conducted before products reach consumers. This system is guided by longstanding federal and state standards, including the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance, which has shaped milk safety requirements in the United States for more than a century.

“Milk provides essential nutrients that support growth, bone strength, learning, and overall wellness across the lifespan,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “The thorough, standards-driven processes in place across California help ensure that families and communities can rely on milk as a safe, nourishing food every day.”

California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross added, “California’s milk safety program reflects the importance that our state has placed on strong, science-based regulations that match the commitment of our dairy families and processors, who consistently deliver high-quality, safe and nutritious dairy products.”

Additional information on California’s milk safety system— including how licensing, inspections, accredited testing, and regulatory safeguards work together to protect public health—is available in CDFA’s blog, California Milk and Dairy Products: Safety You Can Rely On, Thanks to CDFA.



For readers interested in a broader overview of how dairy foods are protected throughout the supply chain, the farm-to-glass approach is also described in Ensuring Dairy Safety: What You Should Know, an educational piece on dairy safety practices from farm through processing and distribution.

Learn more about National Milk Day and access additional resources at DairyCouncilofCA.org/NationalMilkDay.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be1cd976-a919-4e2a-a1ec-07153c758413