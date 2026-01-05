As XRP Trading Activity Surges, VinceTrust Unveils New Asset Management Framework for XRP Holders

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amid renewed global attention on XRP and increased activity across digital asset markets, VinceTrust today announced the launch of a new XRP-focused digital asset management initiative designed to support structured participation in the evolving crypto economy. The newly introduced portfolio framework reflects VinceTrust’s continued expansion of its platform offerings, providing market participants with additional tools to explore digital asset allocation strategies without liquidating their XRP holdings.

Stable Returns, No Need to Sell XRP

While XRP's rapid global transfers and high liquidity are widely recognized, its price volatility can still impact overall investor returns. To address this, Vince Trust offers an innovative solution: investors can achieve daily returns without selling XRP, easily seizing opportunities for digital asset appreciation.

Innovative Curated Return Portfolio, Reducing Risk and Volatility

VinceTrust has launched a curated XRP ETF Portfolio, providing XRP holders with a robust investment channel. This portfolio not only optimizes the return structure but also delivers more predictable cash flow, making digital asset management safer and more reliable.

Selected Portfolio Examples

Structured Portfolio Invested Amount Investment Term Daily Yield Total Returns USDT Bond Experience Portfolio



$100 2 days $2.89 $100+$5.78 XRP ETF Portfolio $460 4 days $5.29 $460+$21.12 DOGE AI Quantum Chip Portfolio $87,000 55 days $1,748.7 $87,000+$96178.5

Explore VinceTrust and Start Your Daily Earnings Journey

As market demand for compliant, transparent, and efficient digital asset management platforms continues to grow, VinceTrust is becoming the top choice for XRP investors thanks to its innovative products and stable yield mechanisms. Earning 500 XRP daily is no longer a dream, but a new opportunity for investors to grow their wealth.

New User Incentive Program Open for Global Registration for a Limited Time

Meanwhile, Vince Trust announced that it will offer registration rewards and tiered task rewards to new users worldwide, totaling up to 3,500 USDT. This program aims to provide an introductory opportunity for users new to digital asset investment tools, while helping them better understand the platform's mechanisms and asset allocation strategies.

About Vince Trust

VinceTrust is a leading digital asset management platform committed to providing global investors with compliant, secure, transparent, and stable digital asset growth services. Through innovative yield models and compliant structured investment strategies, whether you are a newcomer to digital assets or a seasoned investor seeking stable returns, Vince Trust is your wise choice.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: support@vincetrust.org

Website: https://vincetrust.org

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.