Ponce Bank N.A. Announces Appointment of Marlene Cintron to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Bank has appointed Marlene Cintron to the Bank’s Board of Directors. Cintron, a lifelong Bronx resident and proud Puerto Rican, is a distinguished leader whose career has been defined by advancing economic empowerment, public service, and opportunities for historically underserved communities.

Cintron’s work spans more than three decades across public policy, economic development, finance, and government relations. Her impact has been felt nationally and locally, with a career grounded in public service and marked by barrier-breaking achievements.

Cintron began her career working for notable public officials, including serving as New York Chief of Staff to Congressman Robert Garcia, Director of Latino Affairs for Mayor David Dinkins, and Director of the New York Office of Puerto Rican Affairs for Governor Pedro Rosselló. She also served as Executive Director of the New York State Senate Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus, where she helped shape statewide policy affecting Latino communities.

Her private-sector experience includes serving as Assistant Vice President for Government Affairs at Citibank under H. Carl McCall and working as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, where she specialized in supporting women and nonprofit leaders in achieving financial independence. She later co-founded the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, a pivotal institution advancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs across the region.

As President of the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation (BOEDC), Cintron led a period of transformational growth for the borough. Under her leadership, Bronx unemployment decreased from 14 percent to under 6 percent. She spearheaded below-market-rate lending programs, launched rebranding efforts through the borough’s Office of Tourism, and expanded financial support for local and prospective businesses.

Working alongside then–Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., she helped attract more than $9 billion in private investment, resulting in over 44,000 new housing units and major commercial developments, including FreshDirect’s relocation to the Bronx, the borough’s first enclosed mall in Co-op City, and the redesign of the Bruckner Expressway to improve access to Hunts Point. During this time, she also served as a mayoral appointee to the board of the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and as a gubernatorial appointee to the Regional Economic Development Council for the downstate region.

In 2021, Cintron was appointed by President Joseph R. Biden to serve as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Region 2 Administrator, overseeing New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In that role, she championed efforts to expand small-business contracting, exporting, and access to technical assistance. Her leadership contributed to a 20 percent increase in small business growth across the region, as detailed in the SBA’s annual report. She completed her federal service in January 2025.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Cintron is recognized for a lifelong commitment to community advocacy. As a former member of the Young Lords, she has long championed civil rights, health-care access, and social equity. Today, she continues to inspire future leaders through her public speaking, mentorship, and civic engagement.

Cintron holds a law degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in education administration from Fordham University.

“Marlene Cintron has spent her career building stronger, more inclusive communities,” said Carlos P. Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ponce Bank. “Her expertise in economic development, public policy, and community-focused investment aligns perfectly with Ponce Bank’s mission. We are honored to welcome her to the Board of Directors.”

About Ponce Bank N.A.



Ponce Bank, N.A. was founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Puerto Ricans who chose to invest in their community at a time when most financial institutions were leaving. Today, the Bank operates 13 branches across the New York Metro area, with $3.2 billion in assets and over $500 million in capital. Headquartered in the Bronx, Ponce Bank, N.A. is one of the nation’s largest Latino-led Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The Bank directs nearly 75% of its loans to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and has been ranked #1 in Housing Focus among the 20 largest CDFI banks in terms of Assets, Deposits, and Lending. The Bank’s parent company, Ponce Financial Group, Inc., trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PDLB.

