AFCEA International Announces Leadership Transitions as It Marks 80th Anniversary

Fairfax, VA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce several leadership appointments and promotions effective January 1, 2026.

Tammy Goehring has been appointed vice president for human resources and support, and vice president of the AFCEA Educational Foundation. She also continues in her role as AFCEA’s International secretary, a position she assumed in September. In her new capacity, Goehring serves as an officer of AFCEA International, staff liaison to key governance committees, and the ethics and compliance officer. She succeeds Nancy Lee Temple, who retires January 16 after 35 years of dedicated service to AFCEA.

Goehring brings more than 20 years of strategic leadership experience in conference, event and program management, along with a strong background in accounting and finance and an MBA in management. She previously served as vice president of operations in AFCEA’s National Security and Defense Department, overseeing high-profile conferences and events that foster collaboration among military, government, industry and academia. Earlier in her tenure, she worked in the Membership Department and led the establishment of AFCEA’s Small Business Program.

“Tammy’s career at AFCEA reflects her innovation, collaboration and deep commitment to our mission,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.). “Her leadership has helped shape our outreach and impact across the community.”

As AFCEA welcomes Goehring into her expanded role, the association also honors the extraordinary career of Temple, whose leadership has been central to AFCEA’s growth and success. During her tenure, Temple served as International secretary, vice president for human resources and support, and vice president of the AFCEA Educational Foundation. She guided governance and HR strategy while advancing AFCEA’s educational mission through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) scholarships, teacher grants and awards.

“Nancy’s leadership has been visionary and grounded,” Lawrence said. “Her ability to connect with people has helped shape the culture of this organization. Her influence on our culture and mission will endure.”

Temple first joined AFCEA in 1985, serving eight years in roles supporting overseas offices, managing the Career Center and career development programs, and overseeing the service center. She returned in 1999 as vice president of the AFCEA Building Service Corporation before advancing into her current leadership positions. Reflecting on her career, Temple said, “Working at AFCEA has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It’s been an honor to serve alongside so many passionate, intelligent and mission-driven individuals. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

AFCEA also announced additional leadership changes effective January 1, 2026:

Melissa MacDonald has been promoted to vice president, events, where she will lead the events team and oversee major conferences, focusing on WEST, TechNet Cyber and TechNet Emergence. A meetings and events professional with more than two decades of experience, MacDonald recently served as senior director of conferences and events at AFCEA, leading operational planning and execution for the association’s flagship events. Before joining AFCEA, MacDonald’s professional background includes 20+ years of experience supporting diverse industries and events ranging from small meetings to large-scale conferences.

Terry Rogers has been promoted to senior director, events, with responsibility for event operations for TechNet Augusta, the Cyber Workforce Summit, chapter-partnered events, TechNet Indo-Pacific and the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium. Rogers joined AFCEA in 2000 as an Intelligence events coordinator and has held progressively senior roles supporting event operations and delivery across the association’s national security and defense portfolio.

Gina McGovern, vice president, Industry Programs, will expand her responsibilities to include exhibit sales and management, complementing her sponsor program leadership. With AFCEA since 2004, McGovern has played a key role in developing programs that support corporate members and sponsors and strengthen industry engagement across AFCEA events.

These appointments underscore AFCEA’s commitment to excellence, advancements, progress and continuity as the association marks its 80th anniversary in 2026 as a premier international association dedicated to advancing global security through innovation, collaboration and trusted partnerships among government, military, industry and academia.

