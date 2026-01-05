SRS Real Estate Partners Significantly Strengthens Industrial Platform with Addition of Strategic San Diego Team

San Diego, CA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners announced today the addition of a market-leading industrial team in San Diego, strengthening the firm’s West Coast footprint and further advancing its national industrial growth strategy. The move builds upon SRS Industrial’s continued expansion across Southern California and reinforces the firm’s focus on recruiting market-leading talent in key industrial markets.

Mike Erwin and Tucker Hohenstein join SRS Industrial as Executive Vice Presidents, alongside Hank Jenkins, who joins as Vice President. The team arrives from Colliers and brings decades of experience advising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals, focusing on industrial, flex, and land assets throughout the San Diego region, and south Riverside County.

“This is an exceptional team whose impact will be felt immediately,” said Richard Schwartz, Executive Vice President & Senior Managing Principal, SRS Industrial Southern California. “Mike, Tucker, and Hank bring deep market knowledge, long-standing client relationships, and a proven ability to execute at scale. Their addition meaningfully strengthens our industrial platform and reinforces SRS’s commitment to building best-in-class capabilities in key markets.”

Erwin brings 28 years of commercial real estate experience specializing in San Diego County industrial and R&D properties and investments. He represents buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, developers, and investors and has completed approximately 1,500 transactions totaling more than $2.5 billion in sales and leasing volume. A member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), Erwin began his career as a bank regulator evaluating commercial loan and OREO portfolios before transitioning into brokerage in 1998. He provides clients with a wide range of services, including development advisory, financial and lease analysis, market analysis, and sale and lease negotiations. Erwin holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in finance and real estate from San Diego State University and is actively involved with SIOR, NAIOP, and several regional organizations.

Hohenstein brings more than 35 years of experience and is a recognized specialist in San Diego’s industrial and R&D/flex markets, particularly throughout North County. An SIOR member, he has advised landlords, tenants, developers, and lenders on complex transactions and long-term portfolio strategies. His career includes senior roles with Cushman & Wakefield, Burnham Real Estate Company, Grubb & Ellis, and Colliers. Hohenstein maintains extensive private client and institutional relationships and is known for delivering strategic, market-driven solutions. He earned his MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and completed his undergraduate studies at USC. He is actively involved with SIOR, NAIOP, the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy, North County Health Services, and the Surfrider Foundation.

Jenkins is a seasoned advisor specializing in North County industrial, office, and flex properties. He represents buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in detailed financial analysis, lease negotiations, and transaction execution. A longtime San Diego local, he has completed transactions across Carlsbad, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Sorrento Valley/Mesa, and Escondido. In 2023, Jenkins facilitated more than 40 transactions totaling over $100 million in consideration. He is an active member of NAIOP and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of San Diego.

“This team exemplifies exactly what we are building at SRS Industrial,” said David Pinsel, Managing Principal, National Industrial Services. “They bring credibility, scale, and trusted relationships with institutional and private capital. San Diego is a critical industrial market, and the addition of Mike, Tucker, and Hank meaningfully accelerates our ability to compete and win at the highest level.”

The addition of this San Diego team further reinforces SRS Real Estate Partners’ focus on expanding its industrial services platform in strategic markets nationwide, complementing continued momentum across Southern California and supporting the firm’s long-term growth objectives.

