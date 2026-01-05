Mizuho Americas Announces $1 Million in Grants Through the Mizuho USA Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho today announced the Mizuho USA Foundation, the charitable foundation of Mizuho Americas, has awarded $1 million in 2025 grants. With a focus on strengthening and sustaining communities, the firm provides competitive grants for programs that address economic and societal challenges as well as grants to strategic nonprofit partners of employee volunteer initiatives.

“We are proud to offer signature grant programs that support innovative organizations and initiatives that enable young adults to gain technology skills, discover career pathways, and build the tools needed to secure sustainable employment,” said Lesley Palmer, Head of Community Relations and President of the Mizuho USA Foundation. “By partnering with outstanding nonprofits who are at the intersection of technology and education, we can help put more young adults on a path toward professional achievement and financial stability.”

The Mizuho USA Foundation offers two grant programs to support nonprofit organizations that provide technology skills training and access to employment opportunities to help young adults in New York City to achieve their full potential. FutureReady Grants offer multi-year support for nonprofits developing new high-impact initiatives and Opportunity Grants provide nonprofits with one-year general operating support.

Mizuho FutureReady Grant

The Foundation has awarded a FutureReady Grant to Pursuit for the launch and development of the AI Build Corps for Nonprofits, a new AI training and paid nonprofit internship placement initiative in New York City. The three-year, $450,000 grant supports the innovative new program that embeds participants in nonprofits where they can gain hands-on experience in AI-augmented roles. The program also helps nonprofit organizations develop AI literacy and formulate solutions to drive efficiency and growth. Pursuit is a social impact organization that trains adults from low-income communities for AI-enabled careers, generating over $1 billion in lifetime wage gains through employer-aligned training and job-placement programs.



Mizuho Opportunity Grants

The Foundation awarded $275,000 in general operating support grants to eleven nonprofit organizations engaged in technology training and job placement in New York City:

All Star Code JobsFirstNYC America On Tech The Knowledge House AnnieCannons Opportunity Network Brooklyn Workforce Innovations Tech Unlimited COOP Careers Workforce Professionals Training Institute Genesys Works New York City



Mizuho Community Involvement Grants

In addition to FutureReady and Opportunity Grants, the Mizuho USA Foundation awards grants in support of our employee involvement in local communities through its Community Involvement Grants program. In 2025, the Foundation awarded a total of $250,250 in grants to 24 organizations that are nonprofit partners to Mizuho US offices and employee resource groups.

Apex for Youth Hell’s Kitchen Farm Project Asian American Dream Hetrick-Martin Institute Atlanta Habitat for Humanity iMentor Breaking Ground Japanese Language Advancement School of Dallas Chapter One Martha’s Table City Growers My Good Deed-9/11 Day Citymeals on Wheels New Immigrant Community Empowerment City Parks Foundation New York Common Pantry Community FoodBank of New Jersey Partnership With Children Covenant House San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Ellie Fund Save the Bay Encore Community Services Shedd Aquarium



The Mizuho USA Foundation supports innovative nonprofits in New York City that help young adults acquire technology and professional skills necessary to gain access to competitive-wage jobs. Since its formation on January 1, 2003, the Foundation has awarded nearly $16 million in grants. Full information on this year’s grants can be found here. For more information on the Mizuho USA Foundation, including eligibility requirements and grant application procedures, please visit: https://www.mizuhogroup.com/americas/foundation .

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Bellmare

lauren.bellmare@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com

Caroline Babinski

caroline.babinski@mizuhogroup.com