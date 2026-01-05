Apogee Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Report Interim Results from the Phase 1b Trial of APG777 in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate Asthma and 2026 Anticipated Milestones on January 6, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing optimized, novel biologics with potential for best-in-class profiles in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, today announced it will report interim results from its Phase 1b trial of APG777 in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webcast Details

Apogee Therapeutics’ live webcast of the APG777 Phase 1b asthma interim results will begin on Tuesday, January 6th at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link or the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://investors.apogeetherapeutics.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing optimized, novel biologics with potential for best-in-class profiles in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

