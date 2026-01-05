Bgin Blockchain Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bgin Blockchain Limited, (“Bgin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bgin-blockchain-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 21, 2025, Bgin completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).

On November 14, 2025, Bgin released unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, revealing that total revenue had declined roughly $96 million from the previous year, operating expenses increased 582.8%, and the Company’s gross profit of $84.8 million in the prior year had plummeted to a gross loss of $6.3 million.

On December 5, 2025, Bgin disclosed that it had “terminated its employment relationship” with its Chief Communications Officer “on a mutual amicable basis.”

On December 15, 2025, Bgin disclosed that the Company had “resolved not to renew or negotiate new terms for continued engagement” with its current auditor and had “approved the engagement of . . . an independent registered public accounting firm, to serve as the auditor of the Company, effective December 12, 2025.”

As of December 29, 2025, the Company’s shares have traded as low as $2.45, a decline of $3.55 or 59% from the Company’s IPO price of $6.00 per share.

