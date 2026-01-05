The Joint Corp. Appoints Ron Stilwell SVP Operations and Patient Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, appointed Ron Stilwell as Senior Vice President, Operations and Patient Experience, effective immediately. He fills the role previously held by Eric Wyatt and will report directly to President & CEO Sanjiv Razdan.

Throughout his career, Stilwell has successfully leveraged his expertise in franchise operations, P&L management, and customer satisfaction to help franchisors grow and maximize profitability. Prior to joining The Joint®, beginning in 2021 he served as President and Chief Development Officer of FullSpeed Automotive, a prominent automotive aftermarket conglomerate that operates and franchises quick oil change and service centers. He was responsible for the operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives for flagship brands such as Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change, and Kwik Kar Automotive. FullSpeed Automotive has nearly 1,000 franchised, company and licensed units. From 2018 to 2021, Stilwell was Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Marco’s Pizza, which he helped position as a top franchise brand known for industry-leading growth and operational excellence. In 2021, Restaurant Business Magazine recognized Marco’s Pizza as the fourth fastest growing franchise. In 2009, he founded Franchise Executive Consultants, a highly successful franchise development and real estate consultancy, which he led through 2018. The firm was the preferred vendor for over 20 large franchise concepts, including Marco’s Pizza, Massage Envy and Verizon Wireless. From 2007 through 2009, he served as SVP and Brand President for Kahala Brands, a diverse portfolio of nationally and internationally acclaimed quick-service restaurant franchise brands. Stilwell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Blackstone University and is a Certified Franchise Executive with the International Franchise Association.

“Ron brings to The Joint a three decades long track record of success in operational oversight that has led to more efficient operations and improved profitability at leading franchisors such as FullSpeed Automotive, Marco’s Pizza and Massage Envy. “With his significant experience and expertise in operational excellence for high-functioning franchise concepts and his focus on team building and culture development, we believe Ron will be a significant asset for our company as we continue to enhance the patient experience, improve franchisee relations, strengthen clinic economics, and reignite growth.”

Stilwell added, “I am excited to join The Joint to help further the vision to become America’s leading and most accessible health and wellness services company. I look forward to working with Sanjiv, management, franchisees, Doctors of Chiropractic and Wellness Coordinators to elevate our patients’ experiences. By delivering consistently improved outcomes, we expect to increase new patient acquisition, grow topline sales and enhanced profitability for franchisees and the company.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements made in this press release include, among others, our expectation that Stilwell will help The Joint achieve its strategic initiatives to elevate patient experience, improve franchisee relations, increase new patient acquisition, grow topline sales, reignite growth and strengthen and enhance both clinic and company level profitability and economics; and our belief that we have essentially achieved our goal of becoming the best and largest pure play chiropractic care franchise system. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage and an increase in operating expenses due to measures we may need to take to address such shortage; inflation, which has increased our costs and which could otherwise negatively impact our business; our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics; our failure to refranchise as planned; short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet, which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits; our failure to remediate future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence; and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on August 12, 2025 and subsequently filed current and quarterly reports. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times’ annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and it is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” and the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners” lists. SUCCESS named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

The Joint Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:

Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact:

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors IR, thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com 212-838-3777