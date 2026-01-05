Zscaler Appoints Sunil Frida as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of Sunil Frida as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Frida will lead Zscaler’s global marketing organization, overseeing product marketing, brand strategy, demand generation, corporate communications, and go-to-market execution to further accelerate the company’s leadership in the Zero Trust and AI security market.

Frida joins Zscaler with over two decades of experience scaling high-growth SaaS and cybersecurity organizations. Most recently, he served as a senior marketing executive at Crowdstrike, where he was instrumental in expanding market share, strengthening global brand presence, and supporting the company’s rapid growth at scale as a public cybersecurity leader.

“As enterprises continue to modernize their IT environments and securely adopt AI, Zero Trust has become foundational to digital transformation,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Sunil is a proven, visionary marketing leader with deep data, AI and cybersecurity expertise and a strong track record of building world-class teams. His ability to translate complex innovation into clear customer value will be critical as we scale Zscaler’s platform and drive our next phase of growth.”

The appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Zscaler, as the company continues to innovate and expand its AI-powered Zero Trust Exchange™ platform to help organizations move away from legacy network security architectures and securely connect users, devices, workloads, and applications across hybrid and cloud environments.

"Zscaler is the pioneer of Zero Trust, and I have long admired the company’s clarity of vision, relentless focus on customer success and pace of innovation," said Sunil Frida. I’m honored to join this outstanding team and look forward to advancing the Zscaler story - helping organizations see how our platform reduces risk and increases agility in a cloud-first, AI-driven world."

Prior to his most recent roles, Frida held senior leadership positions at Amazon Web Services and General Electric, where he led product marketing, global campaigns, and international brand initiatives across large-scale enterprise and cloud businesses.

