Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company. Attachments ...Read More
ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company. Attachment ...Read More