3D Systems to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced that the Company will present via a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Event: 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 13th, 2026

Presentation Time: 12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: Dr. Jeff Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer; Phyllis Nordstrom, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com