Onity Group Announces Appointment of Dawn Morris to Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Dawn C. Morris to its Board of Directors (“Board”), effective January 1, 2026.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dawn to the Onity Board,” said Glen A. Messina, Chair, President and CEO of Onity. “Dawn brings a broad and diverse background across the financial services sector with a strong focus on growth, innovation and customer-centric strategies. Her deep experience will be instrumental as we continue to drive technology innovation and strengthen the value we deliver to customers. I am excited to collaborate with Dawn and our Board as we execute our strategy and pursue opportunities to maximize shareholder value.”

In addition, Jenne K. Britell has notified the Board that she has decided not to stand for re-election at Onity’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 19, 2026. Dr. Britell will continue to serve on the Board until that time.

“On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere appreciation to Jenne for her many contributions since joining Onity’s Board and for the leadership and guidance she has brought during a pivotal period for our Company,” said Messina. “We are truly grateful for Jenne’s commitment to our Company and shareholders and wish her continued success in the future.”

Dawn C. Morris Background

Ms. Morris is the Founder and CEO of Growth Partners Group, LLC, a strategic consulting firm that serves clients in strategic business transformation and innovation. Prior to founding Growth Partners Group in November 2020, she was the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at First Horizon National Corporation from September 2018 to January 2020. Ms. Morris was an Army Captain in the 530th Supply and Service Battalion after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Following her service in the Army, she joined RBC Bank starting as a Banking Center Manager and eventually becoming Vice President of Retail/Small Business Client and Branch Strategy, then RBS Citizens Financial Group as Senior Vice President responsible for Business Banking Product Management then Customer Segment and Product Marketing followed by Webster Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Morris also serves on the board of directors of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. and First Financial Bancorp, and she is a member of the Junior League of Boca Raton and Impact 100 Palm Beach County. Previously she served on the boards of The Hartford Stage, the Girl Scouts of Connecticut, and the Governor’s Partnership of Connecticut. Ms. Morris holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “look forward to” and references to goals, strategies, and agendas, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the expected contributions of our new director to drive technology innovation, strengthen value for our customers, execute on the Company’s strategy, and maximize shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the industry in which Onity operates, and its business, the actions of governmental entities and regulators, developments in litigation matters, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Onity’s reports and filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent reports. Anyone wishing to understand Onity Group Inc.’s business should review its SEC filings. Onity’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Onity disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

