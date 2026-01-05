Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Wednesday, February 18, 2026; Hold Conference Call Thursday, February 19, 2026

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after close of market on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204906/1007d096e22.

Fourth quarter 2025 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

