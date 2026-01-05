Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) will report fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on January 22, 2026. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number.

Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI37b70116241941dfb146b09710d5794e

To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmur9gt6

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT) Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706