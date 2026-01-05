Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Chuck Divita, chief executive officer, will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. PT (6:45 p.m. ET). A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com .