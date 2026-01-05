NUTANIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nutanix, Inc. on Behalf of Nutanix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Nutanix (NTNX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NTNX) on behalf of Nutanix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nutanix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On November 25, 2025, after the market closed, Nutanix published first quarter fiscal 2026 revenue results that landed at the bottom end of the Company’s prior guidance. Management attributed the decline to a late quarter “revenue shift from Q1 to future periods” caused by increased customer demand for flexible start dates and the growth of the company’s business through third-party OEM partners. As a result, Nutanix slashed its full-year revenue projection from $2.9B – $2.94B down to $2.82B – $2.86B. On this news, the price of Nutanix shares declined by $10.43 per share, or approximately 17.8%, from $58.77 per share on November 25, 2025 to close at $48.34 on November 26, 2025.



Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

