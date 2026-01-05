STRIDE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stride, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Stride (LRN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the “Company”) (NYSE:LRN) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stride securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 12, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, Stride told the market that it was "one of the nation's most successful technology-based education companies" and that its "[d]eep educational, regulatory, and policy expertise" across the United States allowed it to "leverage[e] capabilities and assets to address market failures or shortcomings." The complaint continues that the foregoing were false and misleading statements because Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students"; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

Defendants’ materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company’s securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.





Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

