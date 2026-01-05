FIREFLY URGENT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Firefly Stockholders that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Firefly Aerospace Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Firefly (FLY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Firefly Aerospace Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLY) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until January 12, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO were negligently prepared. Specifically, during the class period, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company.



Plaintiff alleges that on September 22, 2025, Firefly reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2025. On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025. Then, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage." On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 per share on September 30, 2025. As of the time the complaint was filed, Firefly's stock price continues to trade significantly below the $45.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.



Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

