Trident Resources Engages New Era Publishing Inc. for Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Services

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a marketing and media services agreement dated January 2nd, 2025 (the “Agreement”) with New Era Publishing Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia (“New Era”). Under the Agreement, New Era will provide marketing and media distribution services for an initial term of three (3) months commencing on January 2nd, 2025.

An initial fee of USD$100,000 is payable upon execution of the Agreement, with an additional USD$150,000 payable upon completion of the initial term. Thereafter, the Agreement may continue on a month-to-month basis, subject to mutually agreed supplemental expenditures. New Era will design and implement an advertising and investor awareness campaign utilizing online platforms and physical marketing strategies, including direct mail distribution to targeted audiences.

The Company will not issue any securities to New Era as compensation for its services. To the Company’s knowledge, as of the date hereof, New Era (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm’s length to Trident. The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Equity Incentive Grants:

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate 2,980,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The RSUs vest over a two-year term and are subject to the terms of the Company’s new Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) which has been approved by the Company’s board of directors. The RSUs will be issued pursuant to the Plan and each vested RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive one (1) common share or a cash amount equal to the equivalent of one (1) common share.

The RSUs are subject to approval of the Company’s shareholders at the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, who will be asked to ratify and approve the Plan, which allows the Company to grant stock options of up to 10% of the Company’s then total issued and outstanding shares calculated as at the date of any grant and performance-based awards of up to 3,260,180, being 10% of the issued and outstanding shares as of the date of adoption of the Plan. If the Plan is not approved by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting, the RSUs shall be immediately cancelled. The Company will recommend in favor of the approval of the Plan.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Plan, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the New Era Agreement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.