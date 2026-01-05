Mitsubishi HC Capital America Announces Timothy B. Page as New President & Chief Executive Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital America, a leading provider of financing and asset solutions that power the North American economy, is excited to announce the appointment of Timothy B. Page as President & Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2026. Page will lead all aspects of the company’s operations from its Norwalk, CT and Itasca, IL offices.

Page succeeds Craig S. Weinewuth, who led the company’s integration of three distinct equipment finance organizations into what has become a recognized leader in equipment financing throughout North America. Weinewuth will remain with the company through March 2026, supporting the leadership transition. Weinewuth commented “Leading the integration and formulating the strategy for Mitsubishi HC Capital America has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

The appointment comes at an exciting juncture for the company as it begins to embark on a new strategic plan to serve its customers and partners and drive the company’s continued growth. “I’m thrilled to lead the company at this important time in its path forward and to empower employees to deliver financing options that support our partners’ growth and adaptability in today’s fast-moving market,” says Page. “The United States and Canada together are one of the most powerful economic engines globally, and we have an excellent team in place to help capitalize on that opportunity.” Page is a member of Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s Board of Directors and previously held roles as CEO and CFO at CAI International, Inc., a sister company of Mitsubishi HC Capital America.

“With a new strategy coming into focus for our business, this is a perfect time to leverage the industry and management expertise that Timothy brings to the role,” says Naoshi Ogikubo, Chairman of Mitsubishi HC Capital America. “We thank Craig for his leadership and contributions to the company and are excited to build from the strong position he leaves us in.”

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America, together with Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, provides robust specialty financing solutions across North America. A member of a diverse family of financing companies serving North America, the company uses its strong financial backing and deep resources combined with its consultative approach to provide customized financial solutions to more than 64,000 customers.

With $7 billion in assets, the company partners with vendors, equipment manufacturers, dealers and distributors, end users and commercial finance clients. The company serves the following industries with deep expertise and an experienced team of professionals: Construction, Distribution, Franchise, Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing, Technology, EV and charging infrastructure, and Transportation.

Learn more at www.mhccna.com or follow us on LinkedIn.