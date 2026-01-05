Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. II (“Alussa II” or the “Company”) announced today that, effective immediately, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separate the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “ALUB” and “ALUB WS,” respectively from January 6, 2026. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol “ALUB U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. II

Alussa II is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Alussa II is led by Chief Executive Officer Ole Slorer and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin W. Atkins. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic location, the Company intends to focus its search on high potential businesses in the energy and power infrastructure sectors. For more information, please visit www.alussaenergy.com .

