Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Refinancing of Senior Notes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it issued $100 million of senior secured notes on January 5, 2026. The notes have a coupon rate of 5.03% and mature on January 5, 2033. The notes were issued by way of a private placement pursuant to a private shelf agreement and rank equally with Peyto's obligations under its credit facilities and existing note purchase and private shelf agreements. Interest will be paid semi-annually in arrears. Proceeds from the notes have been used to repay Peyto's $100 million notes that matured on January 3, 2026.

The senior notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

