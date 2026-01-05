Vulcan and Burgmaster Merge to Form Mastrex, Strengthening the Future of American Manufacturing

Mount Laurel, NJ, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vulcan and Burgmaster, today announced their merger under a new unified brand: Mastrex.

This milestone represents more than a name change. It marks a renewed commitment to building advanced manufacturing solutions in the United States, solutions designed for precision, reliability, and long-term performance.





Mastrex brings together American manufacturing expertise with modern engineering and production technology. By uniting machining heritage with advanced manufacturing systems, the company is positioned to deliver the next generation of production solutions: stronger, smarter, and built to last.

Mastrex designs and manufactures industrial production equipment, primarily metal additive manufacturing systems built for real-world manufacturing environments. The central part of this portfolio is the MX Series of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) metal 3D printers, developed to make industrial metal printing accessible, scalable, and dependable.

The MX Series spans a range of machine sizes, from compact systems for precision components to large-format platforms designed for high-volume production. Each system is engineered with calibrated laser systems, intelligent scanning strategies, and process monitoring to deliver consistent, repeatable results across builds and materials.





MX Series printers support a broad range of industrial metals, including titanium, stainless steel, aluminum, copper, and cobalt-chromium. Features such as multi-laser configurations, automated calibration, and closed-loop powder handling are designed to reduce waste, shorten lead times, and support the transition from prototyping to daily production.

The merger combines Vulcan’s focus on advanced manufacturing innovation with Burgmaster’s long-standing expertise in precision machine tools. Together, Mastrex will continue to support manufacturers across demanding industries by delivering dependable production solutions engineered for real-world performance.

Operations, leadership, and customer relationships remain unchanged. Customers can expect the same teams, the same support, and the same commitment, now backed by broader capabilities and a shared vision for growth.

As global supply chains evolve and domestic manufacturing becomes increasingly critical, Mastrex stands ready to help manufacturers invest confidently in American-built solutions designed for long-term success.





About Mastrex

Mastrex is a U.S.-based manufacturer of precision production solutions, formed through the merger of Vulcan and Burgmaster. Combining proven engineering with modern manufacturing technology, Mastrex designs and builds equipment that supports reliable, efficient, and scalable production.

For more information, visit www.mastrex.com or contact info@mastrex.com.