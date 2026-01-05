Cerence xUI, Leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Running on Microsoft Azure, Drives Strong Traction with Automakers

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Cerence xUI™ combines hybrid, agentic intelligence with production-ready NVIDIA software and services running on Microsoft Azure, helping OEMs meet rising demand for fast, natural, LLM-powered in-car experiences.

Cerence AI and NVIDIA expanded their collaboration in January 2025, and now multiple global automakers will deploy Cerence xUI on NVIDIA AI Enterprise in production vehicles launching in 2026, bringing a new era of AI-powered, high-performance assistants and agentic capabilities to drivers and passengers around the world.

With NVIDIA NIM microservices, xUI delivers higher performance, lower latency, and faster production cycles for OEMs and end users.



BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced strong customer adoption of its hybrid, agentic AI platform, Cerence xUI™, optimized with NVIDIA and running on Microsoft’s secure Azure cloud platform. Multiple premium global automakers have selected xUI on NVIDIA AI Enterprise to power their next-generation in-car assistants beginning in 2026.

In January 2025, Cerence and NVIDIA announced an expansion of their initiatives to accelerate the development and deployment of CaLLM™, Cerence’s family of automotive-grade large and small language models that power xUI. Today, Cerence uses NVIDIA AI supercomputing on Azure along with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite of software tools, including the NVIDIA NeMO framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices to productize in-vehicle generative AI with improved inference and operational efficiency. All of these models are available through Microsoft Marketplace.

“Automakers are moving quickly to deliver conversational AI experiences that feel natural, intelligent, and helpful to drivers,” said Nils Schanz, EVP, Product & Technology at Cerence AI. “By deepening our collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft, we’ve accelerated the development and optimization of our CaLLM models and strengthened the capabilities of xUI, resulting in significant momentum. These customer wins reflect growing OEM confidence in AI platforms that marry high performance with efficient development.”

Today, Cerence xUI’s hybrid, agentic architecture combined with NVIDIA AI Enterprise production-ready software and Microsoft’s secure cloud infrastructure enables OEMs to deliver natural conversational assistants. The collaboration allows Cerence to manage both the velocity of generative AI model advancements and aggressive development timelines. With Cerence xUI, OEMs can seamlessly deliver upgraded LLM-powered features and capabilities to vehicles already on the road, giving them the ability to continuously introduce new innovations and strengthen customer relationships throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

“Cerence xUI highlights what’s possible when automotive innovation meets enterprise-grade AI,” said Rishi Dhall, Vice President at NVIDIA. “Built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM on Microsoft Azure, Cerence delivers low-latency, production-ready AI optimized for the vehicle. Together, we’re enabling automakers to bring scalable, next-generation in-car assistants to market faster.”

“The strength of Microsoft, Cerence AI, and NVIDIA raises the bar for in-vehicle intelligence. With Cerence’s hybrid AI, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and the scale and security of Microsoft Azure, automakers can deliver fast, reliable in-car assistants that bring next-generation AI to drivers everywhere,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.

For more information about Cerence xUI, visit www.cerence.com/platforms/cerence-xui. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com