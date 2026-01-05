Premium Portraits Launches AI Platform for Professional Business Headshots from Selfies

Zürich, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Portraits, a Swiss startup, today announced the launch of its AI-powered platform that generates professional business headshots from simple smartphone selfies. The service is designed to provide high-quality portraits for LinkedIn profiles, resumes, and company websites at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional photo shoots.

Users upload a few selfies and receive up to 200 realistic portrait images generated with advanced artificial intelligence. Results are delivered from as little as 15 minutes up to two hours, depending on the selected package. The platform allows users to choose from different backgrounds and clothing styles to suit personal or corporate branding needs.

The startup emphasizes accessibility, enabling users to create professional portrait imagery 24/7 from anywhere, without the need for studio appointments, travel, or expensive equipment. This approach offers a significantly more affordable alternative to traditional portrait sessions with professional photographers.

“A professional portrait is often the first impression—whether on LinkedIn, a resume, or a company website,” says Phil Jeker, Founder and CEO of Premium Portraits. “Having worked as a professional portrait photographer for over 20 years, I know what makes a strong image. With Premium Portraits, we’ve built a solution that brings that level of quality within reach for many more people, and we continue to refine and improve the platform as we grow.”

About Premium Portraits

Premium Portraits is a Swiss SaaS startup that uses artificial intelligence combined with professional photography expertise to generate realistic business headshots from user-submitted selfies. The platform delivers high-quality images faster and more cost-effectively than traditional photography, catering to professionals, students, job seekers, and companies.

Target audience: students, job seekers, professionals, recruiters, universities, event organizers, and companies.

Press Contact:

Premium Portraits

Email: contact@premiumportraits.ai

Website: https://www.premiumportraits.ai

