DACFP & Digital Ascension Group: Crypto Strategies for HNWI and Family Office Advisors

Ric Edelman and Jake Claver on How the Wealthy Are Actually Handling Crypto

Wealthy investors aren't waiting around for their advisors to catch up. They're asking real questions about custody, tax treatment, estate planning, and allocation. If their current advisor freezes up, someone else won't. That's the competitive reality right now.

DACFP (Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals) is hosting a live webinar where Ric Edelman and Jake Claver, CEO & Principal of Digital Ascension Group, will break down how sophisticated investors are handling digital assets right now. Not the speculation but the actual planning and risk work happening in the HNWI and family office world.

What the webinar covers:

How wealthy investors think about position sizing and allocation

Risk management frameworks they're putting in place

Practical approaches advisors can use with clients immediately

How to turn these conversations into new client relationships

CE Credits (live attendance only):

1 CFP CE credit

1 CFA CE credit

Investments & Wealth Institute has accepted this webinar for 1 hour of CE credit toward CIMA, CPWA, CIMC, and RMA certifications

About the Presenters:

Ric Edelman founded DACFP and The Truth About Your Future. He also founded the largest financial planning firm in the country, which now manages $300 billion for 1.4 million families. Barron's ranked him the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor three times. He's in two industry Halls of Fame and received the IARFC's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jake Claver is CEO of Digital Ascension Group, a digital asset family office that also advises other family offices on crypto, capital planning, and passing wealth across generations. The firm holds Digital Wealth Partners, a digital asset focused RIA, and Syndicately, an SPV management platform.

Register: https://dacfp.com/events/how-hnwi-family-offices-are-investing-in-digital-assets/

