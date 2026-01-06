NFM Lending Expands to Myrtle Beach, SC with New Branch Led by Industry Veteran Korbin Causey

Linthicum Heights, MD, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is excited to announce the opening of a new branch in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, under the leadership of Branch Manager Korbin Causey. In addition to his role as Branch Manager, Causey will also serve as Division Senior Vice President of NFM’s Great Lakes Division, where he will focus on expanding NFM Lending’s flexible and dynamic lending platform to better serve families in the community with exceptional customer service.

NFM Lending offers a comprehensive suite of home loan options, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many more, ensuring solutions tailored to every borrower’s needs.

“At this stage of my career, I chose NFM to align with a platform that is truly bigger than any one individual or team,” said Causey. “Becoming a divisional partner allows me to collaborate within an established leadership structure alongside other top producers, rather than operating as the sole source of leadership. With NFM’s expanded product offerings, best-in-class training, and infrastructure, we now can intentionally grow and scale to dominate across both North and South Carolina. This partnership is about building long-term, sustainable growth with depth, support, and vision with technology for years to come!”

Daniel Sa, President of NFM’s Great Lakes Division, added, “Adding the Korbin Causey Team to NFM Lending is a significant win for our organization. As a top-ranked team in the Myrtle Beach market, they bring momentum, leadership, and a proven track record that strengthens our division and opens new opportunities throughout North and South Carolina.”

The new branch is committed to serving a wide range of borrowers, from first-time homebuyers to those seeking their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

Korbin Causey is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for both full- and part-time positions.

For more information about NFM Lending’s new Myrtle Beach branch or career opportunities, please contact:

Korbin Causey

NMLS# 1514513

Division Senior Vice President, Branch Manager – NFM Lending

4481 Oleander Drive, Unit 1A

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(p) 843-222-1109

korbincausey@nfmlending.com

nfmlending.com/kcausey

