Independent Artist Large Bottom Productions Announces Concept Album Colonized Mind

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent music producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Large Bottom Productions announces the upcoming release of his concept album Colonized Mind , scheduled for March 2026. Anchored by the central question, “Are you of a ‘Colonized Mind’?”, the album examines personal awareness, perception, and identity through a seamless fusion of Jazz, RnB, Hip Hop, and Spoken Word.

Designed as a cohesive and narrative-driven body of work, Colonized Mind moves beyond the format of a traditional album. Each track represents a distinct mindset, contributing to a broader exploration of how individuals think, adapt, and interpret the world around them. The project emphasizes intentional songwriting and thoughtful composition, positioning the album as both a musical and conceptual experience.

Large Bottom Productions is known for writing, producing, and performing much of its music himself, allowing for a unified artistic vision across sound and message. On Colonized Mind, layered instrumentation, genre-blending arrangements, and reflective lyricism work together to support the album’s overarching theme. The result is a listening experience that challenges conventional genre boundaries while remaining accessible and emotionally resonant.

The album also features collaborations with renowned artists, including Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist Don Byron, Hip Hop artist Sadat X of Brand Nubian, and independent vocalist Carol Riddick, former background singer for Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, and Patti LaBelle. Their contributions bring additional depth and credibility to the project, highlighting Large Bottom Productions’ ability to bridge genres and work with established talent.





Rather than focusing on individual singles at this stage, this announcement introduces Large Bottom Productions as an artist and presents the foundation of Colonized Mind as a complete concept. The project reflects a commitment to storytelling through music, where each composition plays a role in advancing the album’s narrative and thematic intent.

With its upcoming March 2026 release, Colonized Mind adds to a growing body of independent work that prioritizes originality, substance, and creative freedom. The album invites listeners to engage not only with the music itself, but also with the ideas and questions it raises.

More information about Large Bottom Productions and future updates on Colonized Mind can be found at largebottomproductions.com. The album artwork will accompany media coverage, offering a visual extension of the project’s themes and artistic direction.

About Large Bottom Productions

Founded by musician, songwriter, and producer Marzuq “Marz” Asanti (pronounced Marzook), Large Bottom Productions is a Chicago-based music production company focused on storytelling through words and music. With over 30 years of experience, including touring Europe with the United States Air Forces in Europe Entertainment Group, Asanti has written and produced for artists across Jazz, Neo Soul, and contemporary genres. Through innovative production and narrative-driven songwriting, Large Bottom Productions continues to craft music that blends depth, creativity, and meaning.

