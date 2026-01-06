Florida Startup Launches $1.4M Property Giveaway to Help Millennials Achieve Homeownership

Orlando, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Second Paycheck, an Orlando-based business platform, has announced a groundbreaking initiative to tackle the millennial housing crisis: the Win the American Dream Property Giveaway. This first-of-its-kind sweepstakes will award one winner three income-producing investment properties valued at up to $1.4 million, with all applicable federal gift taxes covered by the Sponsor

The giveaway runs now through July 3, 2026, and is open to eligible U.S. residents as defined in the official rules. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Why This Matters

Homeownership among millennials has reached historic lows. As of 2024, only 47% of Americans aged 29–44 own homes, compared to significantly higher rates among previous generations. Rising home prices and elevated mortgage rates have made affordability a major challenge, with surveys showing most millennials view homeownership as increasingly out of reach.

“My Second Paycheck was created to empower individuals and small businesses,” said Kevin Ally, Media Contact for My Second Paycheck. “This giveaway is about giving millennials a real shot at building wealth through property ownership while showcasing how our platform connects businesses and creators in meaningful ways.”

About the Giveaway

Prize: Three MS based income-producing properties, combined value up to $1.4M

Taxes: Federal gift taxes covered by Sponsor

Entry Deadline: 11:59 p.m. ET on July 3, 2026

Eligibility: Legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., excluding New York and Florida, age 18+

Entry: No purchase necessary; official rules at https://mysecondpaycheck.com/ pages/official-rules-1





Legal Disclaimers

About My Second Paycheck

My Second Paycheck operates a reverse marketplace that connects small businesses with content creators and influencers. Businesses post promotional opportunities with clear campaign requirements, and creators apply based on audience alignment and geographic focus—streamlining partnerships and reducing inefficiencies in the growing creator economy.

For more details and to enter the giveaway, visit https://mysecondpaycheck.com.









