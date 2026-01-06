K Enterprises, LLC Publications Founder Stephen John Komorek Releases “Everybody Lies,” a Definitive History and Science of Human Lie Detection for High-Stakes Decision Makers

DAYTON, OH , Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everybody Lies, a new professional nonfiction release by K Enterprises, LLC Publications Founder Stephen John Komorek, is now available in hardcover, paperback, and digital formats. The book delivers a comprehensive historical and scientific examination of how human beings have attempted to detect truth and deception for thousands of years—and why most modern approaches still fail.





Unlike popular titles that promise shortcuts, “tells,” or automated truth machines, Everybody Lies begins with a rigorous historical foundation. The book traces lie detection from ancient civilizations, where truth was tested through ritual, ordeal, and early behavioral observation, through the medieval era, where confession and coercion dominated judicial systems with devastating consequences. Komorek demonstrates that long before neuroscience or psychology existed, societies consistently recognized the same underlying reality: deception creates stress, and stress produces observable behavioral effects.

From these early origins, Everybody Lies follows the rise—and collapse—of early pseudo-scientific methods such as physiognomy, phrenology, and graphology, explaining how the human desire for simple indicators of honesty repeatedly undermined accuracy. The book then documents the emergence of scientific lie detection in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, including the development of early physiological measurement tools and the polygraph, while carefully explaining why no machine has ever been capable of detecting deception without human interpretation.

The historical narrative expands into the modern intelligence era, examining how World War I, World War II, and the Cold War forced intelligence agencies to abandon superstition and brute force in favor of behavioral baselining, cognitive load analysis, and structured interviewing models. Drawing from declassified materials, academic research, and publicly available doctrine, Komorek shows how deception detection evolved into a disciplined analytical process within federal agencies, military intelligence, and counterintelligence programs.

This foundation leads to the Komorek Method, presented in the latter portion of the book as a modern synthesis built on the work of researchers, practitioners, and theorists who came before—standing on the shoulders of giants whose contributions shaped behavioral science, investigative psychology, and intelligence tradecraft over generations. The method emphasizes clusters of behavior rather than single cues, baseline deviation over stereotypes, and analytical restraint over intuition. It explains why truthful individuals often appear deceptive, why skilled liars frequently go undetected, and why misunderstanding human behavior continues to derail investigations, litigation, negotiations, and risk assessments.

Stephen John Komorek is a U.S. Army veteran, licensed investigator, and internationally recognized instructor in deception detection and investigative tradecraft. He is certified by Dr. Paul Ekman in Micro Expressions and Micro Expression Profiling, a Master Instructor in Lie Detection through the BLAST Method, and was awarded Instructor of the Year in Human Lie Detection in 2020. Komorek has taught human lie detection internationally, including instruction delivered to the World Association of Detectives, representing professionals across more than 90 countries. At an international security conference in Sweden, Komorek drew industry attention after outperforming an AI-assisted deception-detection system during a live analytical evaluation, reinforcing the book’s central argument that disciplined human analysis outperforms automated tools when context matters.

“Most professional failures don’t occur because the truth is unknowable,” said Komorek. “They occur because human behavior is misunderstood. Everybody Lies explains how we arrived at that problem—and how to finally correct it.”

The book is written for legal professionals seeking sharper evaluation of testimony, statements, and narrative inconsistencies; investigators and intelligence practitioners refining behavioral assessment and operational decision-making; and business leaders and risk professionals strengthening due diligence, negotiations, and internal investigations.

Komorek credits the late Dr. Paul Ekman as a foundational influence on the work, noting that Ekman’s insistence on scientific rigor and intellectual humility runs throughout the book. The foreword is written by Daniel Stinson, providing professional context grounded in real-world operational experience.

Everybody Lies is available now through major online retailers.

