AI-Powered Song Generation Platform JGGL Token Goes Live on MEXC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JGGL AI platform has officially launched its token on the MEXC exchange on December 25, 2025. The token listing unlocks access to the JGGL neural network for generating creative content. It will craft lyrics, music, images, and videos based on four different neural models working together.





JGGL is a trained neural network for music generation based on user emotional expressions. It will leverage advanced AI for vocal analysis that will allow users to create full songs and, over time, personas based on their vocal expressions. To get the whole song that perfectly matches the atmosphere you are in, JGGL users need to hold a button and record a short voice message, speaking or singing.

Unlike fragmented AI tools, JGGL's Emotional AI (eAI) will capture people’s voice patterns and integrate different neural networks to generate lyrics, music, images, and videos from a single engine. This extends JGGL AI power to create cohesive content that matches the atmosphere, motion, and tone of other data you provide it for context.

Patterns in a user's emotional output will form a personal style, evolving into a full AI avatar with customizable voice, look, and mood. This avatar can become a user’s representation in the JGGL social network built for music sharing between JGGL creators. The platform allows sharing and streaming music, which can turn everyday moods into monetizable digital artists users can promote. They will also be able to sell the rights for an AI artist on the integrated JGGL marketplace. The ownership will be reflected both in social network and Ethereum blockchain where the marketplace is deployed.

MEXC's listing took place on December 25, 2025, with deposits opened pre-launch and total supply locked at 1,000,000,000 JGGL. The token hit a 24-hour high of $1.1456, closing with around $0.95 amid $3.94M volume. Embedded tokenomics drive utility through payments and ensure long-term alignment with user growth.

"The MEXC listing is a major JGGL's roadblock towards the next step in the generative AI revolution. It opens doors for broader adoption and the expansion of AI-powered creative partners. We're bringing forward a universe where every user's soundtracks evolves into a valuable digital asset on Ethereum blockchain. Next is the AI artist marketplace with cross-chain and Web2 integrations for creative asset liquidity," – commented Andi Akwa, CEO of JGGL.

Viral JGGL token listing on MEXC confirms interest and huge potential of AI-generated content and its utility for fun, work, or personal brand development.

About JGGL

JGGL is an integrated neural network for instant AI content generation, with a social network tied to it. It allows users to turn their everyday emotions and expressions into creative content like songs, images, lyrics, and videos. As the personal creative content accumulates, JGGL AI creates a digital avatar with unique looks, voice, writing style, and imagery. It is all tied to its Web3 ownership model based on smart contracts and social network publications.