Novaturas appoints Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė as Chief Financial Officer

Novaturas Group, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States, announces that as of 7th January 2026, Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė will assume the position of Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Since July 2025, she has been serving as Interim CFO, ensuring continuity and stability in the Group’s financial management during the transition period.

“Aukses appointment as CFO reflects both her outstanding performance over the years in the Company and the trust she has earned from the Board and executive leadership. During the time as Interim CFO, she has reaffirmed her ability to lead with discipline, integrity, and strategic foresight. We are confident that her continued leadership will play an integral role in strengthening the company’s financial foundation and driving sustainable growth.” says Ieva Galvydienė, Chief Executive Officer of Novaturas Group.

Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė has more than eight years of experience in finance and accounting. Prior to her appointment as CFO of Novaturas Group, she was entrusted with Interim CFO responsibilities. She previously worked at Ernst & Young Baltic, where she developed extensive competencies in financial data management, process optimisation, and team leadership. Her accumulated experience provides a solid foundation for continued professional growth and a meaningful contribution to strengthening Novaturas Group.

“I would like to thank the Novaturas management team for their trust and am pleased to continue contributing to the growth and financial stability of the largest tour operator in the Baltic States. My priorities include further improving efficiency, strengthening the finance team, and ensuring sustainable profitability in a dynamic tourism market,” says Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė

Interim CFO

+370 630 37367