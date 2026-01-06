Important Decluttering Tip Explained by Real Estate Expert Angela Worth of Grand Rapids for HelloNation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is one decluttering tip that can have the greatest impact when selling a home? A HelloNation article featuring Angela Worth of Bellabay Realty in Grand Rapids, MI, explains how a simple approach of removing items unused in the past year can transform the way a property looks and feels. This decluttering tip helps buyers focus on the home itself, while giving sellers a head start on packing for a move.

The article makes clear that presentation matters just as much as location and price when selling a home. Buyers form impressions quickly, often within the first few minutes of a showing. Closets packed with clothes, kitchens filled with overflowing drawers, or garages stacked with boxes all send the wrong signal about storage. By applying this decluttering tip before listing, sellers create open, inviting spaces that appear larger and more functional.

There are emotional benefits as well. Many homeowners underestimate their attachment to objects they do not use. Applying the one-year rule simplifies decisions by asking whether an item has been used in the past year. This approach makes it easier to let go of belongings that no longer serve a purpose. Decluttering before selling creates a cleaner environment, while also making the transition into the next stage of life less overwhelming.

Practical advantages are also clear. Packing for a move becomes easier once clutter is removed. Sellers avoid boxing up items they no longer need, which reduces stress, saves time, and cuts moving costs. With fewer belongings to handle, settling into a new home becomes a smoother process. This simple decluttering tip does double duty: it improves the current home’s presentation and prepares sellers for the moving process.

From the buyer’s perspective, decluttering before selling makes the home itself shine. A living room with fewer pieces of furniture looks more spacious. A kitchen with clear counters feels more functional. Closets free of excess clothing signal ample storage. Even outdoor areas feel more welcoming when cleared of unnecessary items. The HelloNation article emphasizes that selling a home is not just about square footage; it is about how buyers imagine living there.

Decluttering also highlights a property’s best features. A fireplace, bay window, or set of built-in shelves can lose their impact when surrounded by distractions. By removing clutter, these details become memorable selling points. Preparing to list your home with this focus ensures buyers notice what makes the property unique.

The article points out another critical area: listing photos. Since most buyers begin their search online, strong photos can determine whether a property attracts interest. Cluttered rooms often look smaller in pictures, discouraging potential buyers from scheduling a showing. Decluttering before selling enhances the sense of light and openness in listing photos, creating a better first impression and drawing more attention from buyers.

The process of decluttering does not need to be overwhelming. Starting small — with one shelf, drawer, or closet — can make the task manageable. Using the one-year rule builds momentum, and many homeowners find the results transformative. Preparing to list your home in this way delivers more than appearances; it fosters a sense of order and calm that buyers notice during showings.

Decluttering is not about perfection. Instead, it is about removing distractions so buyers can see the home’s potential clearly. Rooms should feel fresh, open, and inviting without looking artificial. The HelloNation article reinforces that by focusing on what has been used in the past year, sellers naturally strike the right balance between lived-in and appealing.

In the end, selling a home is about more than repairs or upgrades. A few hours of focused effort applying this decluttering tip can have lasting benefits. It makes listing photos stronger, showings more successful, and packing for a move less stressful. As Angela Worth explains in the HelloNation article, preparing to list your home begins with creating the space for buyers to imagine their future inside it.

The full article, titled “One Decluttering Tip that Makes a Big Difference” , features Angela Worth of Bellabay Realty in Grand Rapids, MI, and is available now on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4a7298-3056-45ac-8790-27bbd96c78b5